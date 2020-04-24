Gov. Evers bobblehead unveiled, portion of proceeds to benefit Protect The Heroes fund

MILWAUKEE –The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled Friday, April 24 a bobblehead of Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. The bobblehead is the first of the Badger State’s 46th governor who assumed office on January 7, 2019.

The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. They are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and will ship in July.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will be donating $5 from every Governor Evers Bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge, which is the same cause that the Hall of Fame and Museum has raised over $160,000 for through the sale of Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx bobbleheads.

“During these unprecedented times, we want to continue to raise funds for an amazing cause while putting a smile on people’s faces with bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We received a lot of requests to make a bobblehead of Governor Evers and other Governors who have been instrumental in the continued fight against COVID-19, so we’re excited to be unveiling the bobblehead today.”

The bobblehead of Governor Evers joins bobbleheads of California’s Governor, Gavin Newsom, New York’s Governor, Andrew Cuomo, and Ohio’s Governor, Mike DeWine.