Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Rapper Fred The Godson reportedly dies with coronavirus

Posted 7:38 am, April 24, 2020, by , Updated at 07:39AM, April 24, 2020

NEW YORK (FOX 5)– Rapper Fred The Godson has reportedly passed away from coronavirus.

Radio personality DJ Self posted news of the death on his Instagram page.

Fred The Godson had posted a photo of himself on Instagram a week ago in a hospital saying he was battling COVID-19.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 25: Recording artist Fred The Godson backstage at S.O.B.’s on February 25, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!!!” he said in the post.

Fat Joe said he was in shock and called him “My little brother” in an Instagram tribute.

South Bronx native, Fred The Godson first appeared on the national radar in 2011 when he was named to XXL’s 2011 Freshman Class, highlighting upcoming hip-hop stars.

His last release came in March.  It was called Payback.

Fred The Godson had reportedly suffered from asthma and issues with his kidneys.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.