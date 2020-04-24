Rapper Fred The Godson reportedly dies with coronavirus

NEW YORK (FOX 5)– Rapper Fred The Godson has reportedly passed away from coronavirus.
Radio personality DJ Self posted news of the death on his Instagram page.
Fred The Godson had posted a photo of himself on Instagram a week ago in a hospital saying he was battling COVID-19.
“Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!!!” he said in the post.
Fat Joe said he was in shock and called him “My little brother” in an Instagram tribute.
A South Bronx native, Fred The Godson first appeared on the national radar in 2011 when he was named to XXL’s 2011 Freshman Class, highlighting upcoming hip-hop stars.
His last release came in March. It was called Payback.
Fred The Godson had reportedly suffered from asthma and issues with his kidneys.
