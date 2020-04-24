TMZ Sports: Brett Favre on Packers drafting QB, ‘No one’s replacing Aaron Rodgers’

MILWAUKEE — Days before the NFL Draft, TMZ Sports spoke with Brett Favre about the possibility Green Bay could take a quarterback in the first round.

Favre said he had talked with Aaron Rodgers about that — and insists #12 didn’t have a problem with it.

Fast-forward to GB selecting Utah State QB Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick … and TMZ’s conversation with Favre just got very interesting.

TMZ Sports: “What would you tell Aaron if it does happen, if they do draft a quarterback?” Favre: “You gotta just keep doing what you’re doing. And, Aaron and I watched a lot of extra film together, I had no problems giving him any insight that he asked for if I could, and I think Aaron will do that too. “Look, no one’s going to replace Aaron unless Aaron chooses to be replaced. There’s no worry for him that he’s going to be ousted. He’s too good of a player. “It’s funny because Aaron and I were talking about it last year, how he gets how I was when he came in. Because now he’s at that age that I was when he came in, and so it’s getting about time that you start looking at drafting a guy or picking someone up in free agency. “Not that we think Aaron is at the end of his road, I think he’s got many good years barring injury ahead of him. But, you do have to start grooming the next guy. And, Aaron gets it.”

