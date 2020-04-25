× 262 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin; 5.5K+ positive cases, 2,496 recovered from virus

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County reported additional positive cases overnight bringing the total positive in the state to 5,524 as of Saturday, April 25 at 8 a.m. There have been 262 deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin More than 54,000 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is now also reporting the number of recovered cases in the state. As of Friday, April 24, the DHS website noted there were 2,496 cases that were listed as recovered — or about 47% of the overall positive cases.

According to the Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard, there have been 2,547 cases and 147 deaths related to the coronavirus in the county. The DHS reported 154 deaths in the county.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).