Family throws birthday parade for 98-year-old WWII veteran in Sheboygan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN -- Birthdays are usually fun milestones to mark, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed how we celebrate. However, that doesn't mean they have to be any less fun.

Sheboygan native Edward Fritsch turned 98 years old on Saturday, April 25. His family organized a parade down his street complete with fire trucks, color guard and more than 40 vehicles filled with friends and family.

Fritsch is a World War II veteran who received two Purple Hearts. He was also a part of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2010.

Another fun fact, he loves the "green and gold" so much that he was inducted to the Packers FAN Hall of Fame in 2013.