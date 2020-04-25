Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
WHO warns against idea of ‘immunity passports’

Illustration picture shows medical personnel taking a nose swab at a 'drive-through' testing facility for the Covid-19 disease at the 'Hopital de la Citadelle' hospital in Liege, on it's opening day on Tuesday 10 March 2020. Patients who have been referred by their General Practitioner will be tested in the garage while still seated in their car. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND (Photo by ERIC LALMAND/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

BERLIN — The World Health Organization is cautioning against the idea of “immunity passports.” It says there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected against a second infection.

The concept of “immunity passports” or “risk-free certificates” has been floated as a way of allowing people to protect against reinfection to return to work.

But the Geneva-based U.N. health agency says in a scientific brief released Saturday that more research is needed. It says “at this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an ‘immunity passport’ or ‘risk-free certificate.’”

It argues that people who assume they are immune to reinfection may ignore public health advice, and such certificates could raise the risks of continued virus transmission.

WHO adds that tests for antibodies of the coronavirus also “need further validation to determine their accuracy and reliability.”

