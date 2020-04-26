× CDC adds 6 new symptoms of coronavirus to list

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added six new coronavirus symptoms to their website that the public should be aware of.

New symptoms include:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The CDC says the symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms – ranging from mild to severe illness. The CDC recommends that if you develop any of the following emergency warning signs, get medical attention immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Johns Hopkins University researchers reported more than 200,000 confirmed deaths worldwide from coronavirus Sunday, April 26.