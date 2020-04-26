Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

CDC adds 6 new symptoms of coronavirus to list

Posted 5:56 pm, April 26, 2020, by , Updated at 05:57PM, April 26, 2020
Coronavirus (Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added six new coronavirus symptoms to their website that the public should be aware of.

New symptoms include:

  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

The CDC says the symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms – ranging from mild to severe illness. The CDC recommends that if you develop any of the following emergency warning signs, get medical attention immediately:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to arouse
  • Bluish lips or face

Johns Hopkins University researchers reported more than 200,000 confirmed deaths worldwide from coronavirus Sunday, April 26.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.