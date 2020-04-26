Emma Urban, DSHA’s LHP, 1st baseman, outfielder ‘a natural leader in the classroom, on field’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Emma Urban of Divine Savior Holy Angels worked her way into an even better softball player over her high school career.

Emma is a left-handed pitcher, a first baseman, an outfielder, a versatile player -- and a natural leader in the classroom and out on the field -- respected by her teammates across the board.