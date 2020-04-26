Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Emma Urban, DSHA’s LHP, 1st baseman, outfielder ‘a natural leader in the classroom, on field’

Posted 9:58 pm, April 26, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Emma Urban of Divine Savior Holy Angels worked her way into an even better softball player over her high school career.

Emma is a left-handed pitcher, a first baseman, an outfielder, a versatile player -- and a natural leader in the classroom and out on the field -- respected by her teammates across the board.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.