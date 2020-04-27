× Female driver who ‘was completely naked’ among 3 weekend OWI arrests in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County sheriff’s officials on Monday, April 27 announced three weekend OWI arrest — including one female driver who “was completely naked.”

Sheriff’s officials said around 2 a.m. Saturday, April 25, a deputy on patrol noticed a vehicle traveling 30 miles per hour under the speed limit, headed southbound on I-41 in the Town of Addison. The vehicle was stopped after the driver drove in and out of the ditch, and then began traveling down the middle of the interstate.

When the deputy made contact with the vehicle, sheriff’s officials said the 29-year-old driver was naked, and the male passenger was “slouched down” in the front passenger seat. When they were ordered to show their hands, officials sad the passenger was holding a marijuana pipe.

Both appeared to be under the influence of alcohol/drugs, officials said.

The driver told investigators she was giving the male passenger a ride home, and “had not thought to put clothes on,” further indicating she was doing this for “the thrill of it.” She said she left her Juneau home en route for the male’s Juneau home, but was not sure where she was when she was stopped.

Sheriff’s officials noted the deputy was able to find a sweatshirt for the driver to wear while field sobriety tests were performed. She was arrested for OWI. The passenger was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While this investigation was underway, sheriff’s officials said an alert citizen witness called into 911 to report a vehicle that was heading towards the first traffic stop.

They reported that the driver had struck several construction barrels.

That vehicle was stopped by a deputy on I-41, south of the initial traffic stop. A 28-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested for OWI, third offense, as well as possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies arrested a 29-year-old Neosho man for OWI, second offense, with a minor in his vehicle after sheriff’s officials said he crashed with his 7-year-old daughter in the car on County Highway 0 near State Highway 83 in the Town of Erin while apparently suffering from an opiate overdose, based on good Samaritan statements at the scene. He was arrested for possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

“We want the community to know that our officers are out actively pursuing those that choose to endanger the lives of others by driving impaired,” Said Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis in a news release. “These examples illustrate people showing an utter disregard for human life. We are thankful that no one was injured however the consequences could have been tragic. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with observant citzens will continue to aggressively pursue justice on the roadways.”