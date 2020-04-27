Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Medical examiner: 25-year-old man dies from injuries after altercation with off-duty officer

Posted 10:02 am, April 27, 2020, by , Updated at 10:09AM, April 27, 2020
Off-duty police officer involved in fight that left 25-year-old man seriously injured near 45th and Cleveland

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is now investigating the death of 25-year-old Joel Acevedo who was involved in an altercation with an off-duty Milwaukee police officer on April 19.

The medical examiner indicated says Acevedo died from his injuries at St. Luke’s Medical Center on Saturday afternoon, April 25. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28.

Michael Mattioli -- Battery incident near 45th and Cleveland

Michael Mattioli

The off-duty officer involved in this incident is Michael Mattioli — a 13-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department. He has been placed on full suspension, according to police.

This incident is also being investigated by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and criminal charges will be presented in the upcoming days.

This is a developing story.

