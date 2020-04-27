Open Record Special Edition: Protesting ‘Safer at Home’ explained

MADISON — 1,500 people descended on the state capitol in Madison last week, fighting the Safer at Home order. The week before, hundreds more in Waukesha County did the same thing. What do these protests really mean? In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on the episode to talk about the gatherings.

Calvi was in Madison for the most recent protest and touches on several topics including how he thinks reporters should cover them, what it’s like to be among a protest, and where he thinks things go from here. The team also gets into who is behind these protests and the weekend counter-protest held virtually.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

