Sheriff: Bicyclist arrested with 57 grams of meth in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A bicyclist was arrested with 57 grams of meth, officials with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday, April 27.

Sheriff’s officials said on Saturday night, April 25, a deputy spotted a suspicious male riding a bike behind a school in Wisconsin Rapids.

When the deputy tried making contact with the bicyclist, sheriff’s officials said he tried to flee, and a struggle ensued.

An investigation revealed he had warrants for his arrest, and 57 grams of meth with him — with a street value of approximately $6,800.

He was subsequently arrested.