Amazon, Instacart, Whole Fods, Walmart, Target, FedEx workers plan ‘May Day Strike’

Posted 9:59 pm, April 28, 2020, by

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: Amazon employees hold a protest and walkout over conditions at the company's Staten Island distribution facility on March 30, 2020 in New York City. Workers at the facility, which has had numerous employees test positive for the coronavirus, want to call attention to what they say is a lack of protections for employees who continue to come to work amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Workers from large companies such as Amazon, Instacart and Whole Foods are planning a walk-out strike for May 1, according to a report from The Intercept, noting that participating employees will call in sick or walk off during their lunch break.

A flyer for the “May Day General Strike” was shared by Christian Smalls on Twitter.

“Protect all workers at all cost we are not expandable or replaceable enough is enough TAKE THE POWER BACK!” Smalls wrote in his tweet.

News of gig workers striking and protesting due to workplace conditions and complaints over lack of necessary protective equipment have been common amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shoppers for Instacart previously went on strike in March, and Amazon employees across the country had gone on strike with complaints that the company had not done enough to protect its employees amid the pandemic.

But the May 1 strike appears to be the first coalition of workers across several major companies. Those included are Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods, Walmart, Target and FedEx, according to the Intercept.

States are starting and continuing to ease their lockdown restrictions in hopes of boosting local economies and returning to a sense of normalcy. Public health officials, however, have advised against reopening areas and communities too soon.

Even in states or areas that have not eased lockdown restrictions, workers at companies such as Amazon and Target are often deemed essential workers and can be in a position where they face a higher risk of exposure to the virus.

As of April 28, more than 1 million people had tested positive for COVID-19, based on data from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

