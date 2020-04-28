Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

E-learning tip: How the game of catch is great for bonding

Posted 10:08 am, April 28, 2020, by , Updated at 10:11AM, April 28, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Need an excuse to get outside? Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about how the game of catch is great for bonding.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.