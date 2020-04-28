JJ Watt Foundation donates new uniforms, equipment to 35 Milwaukee Recreation Youth Sports

MILWAUKEE — The Justin J. Watt Foundation announced on Tuesday, April 28 that it donated new uniforms and equipment to 35 Milwaukee Recreation middle school sports teams during the 2019-20 school year.

The uniforms and equipment totaled $85,120.60 and will serve student-athletes in Milwaukee Recreation’s basketball, cheer, soccer, softball, track, and field, and volleyball leagues.

Over the weekend, the Foundation released the following video to share the news.

The donations were received and distributed to the teams prior to the COVID-19 school closures.

Milwaukee Recreation senior director Lynn Greb issued the following statement in a news release:

“The JJ Watt Foundation has been an incredible supporter of youth sports. This donation is a wonderful boost for our student-athletes and will further our mission to promote healthy lifestyles, personal development, and fun through sports and recreation.”

The JJ Watt Foundation has donated uniforms and equipment worth nearly $6 million to hundreds of schools around the nation since 2011.