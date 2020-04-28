Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee police identify 5 victims in shooting near 12th and Locust

Posted 1:11 pm, April 28, 2020, by , Updated at 01:25PM, April 28, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, April 28 released the identities of five victims found fatally shot in a home near 12th and Locust on Monday, April 27.

The victims have been identified as:

  • Demetrius R. Thomas, 14
  • Tera R. Agee, 16
  • Lakeitha M. Stokes, 17
  • Marcus G. Stokes, 19
  • Teresa R. Thomas, 41

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said a 911 call came in around 10:30 a.m. from a man who said his family was dead. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the five deceased victims. The caller — a 43-year-old Milwaukee man — is believed to be the suspect, was arrested and remains in police custody.

“Our prayers go out to the family,” Morales said Monday. “This is a very tragic event.”

Police said a weapon was recovered. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, who said the shooting was “very much a family matter,” revealed a toddler was found alive at the home.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett speaks with reporters on scene of fatal shooting

“There is a child at the hospital right now,” said Mayor Barrett. “I think that child is fine. Obviously, he’s been through a lot of trauma, as well.”

The attack was the second mass shooting in Milwaukee this year. A Molson Coors brewery worker gunned down five co-workers on Feb. 26 before turning his gun on himself. His motive remains unknown.

