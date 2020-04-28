Milwaukee police identify 5 victims in shooting near 12th and Locust

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, April 28 released the identities of five victims found fatally shot in a home near 12th and Locust on Monday, April 27.

The victims have been identified as:

Demetrius R. Thomas, 14

Tera R. Agee, 16

Lakeitha M. Stokes, 17

Marcus G. Stokes, 19

Teresa R. Thomas, 41

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said a 911 call came in around 10:30 a.m. from a man who said his family was dead. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the five deceased victims. The caller — a 43-year-old Milwaukee man — is believed to be the suspect, was arrested and remains in police custody.

“Our prayers go out to the family,” Morales said Monday. “This is a very tragic event.”

Police said a weapon was recovered. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, who said the shooting was “very much a family matter,” revealed a toddler was found alive at the home.

“There is a child at the hospital right now,” said Mayor Barrett. “I think that child is fine. Obviously, he’s been through a lot of trauma, as well.”

The attack was the second mass shooting in Milwaukee this year. A Molson Coors brewery worker gunned down five co-workers on Feb. 26 before turning his gun on himself. His motive remains unknown.