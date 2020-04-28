Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

New Berlin police officer, 1 other injured in 4-vehicle accident near 124th and Cleveland

Posted 12:51 pm, April 28, 2020, by

NEW BERLIN — Two people — including a New Berlin police officer — were injured in a four-vehicle accident Tuesday morning near 124th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Authorities with the police and fire departments were called to the scene just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 28. A vehicle headed westbound on Cleveland struck an on-duty New Berlin police officer’s squad car in the intersection at 124th. Then, the vehicle hit two other vehicles before crashing into the garage of a nearby residence — damaging two other vehicles that were parked inside.

Police say the officer who was struck was on “normal patrol” and not engaged in a pursuit or responding to an emergency.

The officer and one other driver were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the accident.

