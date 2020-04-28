Nicole Grove, granddaughter of legendary Sussex Hamilton coach, All-Conference catcher last season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN OF LISBON -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Our latest High School Hot Shot has a legendary name at Sussex Hamilton High School. Nicole Grove with the softball team is the granddaughter of Stan Grove, legendary football coach at Hamilton for years, and Stan is one of Nicole's biggest fans.

She has lots of them. She's a tremendous leader, according to her coach. She was an All-Conference catcher last season -- poised for big things in her senior season.

It did not go as planned, but Nicole Grove is a winner, on and off the diamond.