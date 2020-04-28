× Vote now! We Energies naming falcon chicks after your favorite things about Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — We Energies wants you to help name their peregrine falcon chicks after your favorite things about Wisconsin.

Starting Tuesday, April 28 and running through Sunday, May 17, you can vote on your favorite names. The top vote-getters will be used to name the falcon chicks born this spring at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) power plants across the state.

Vote for:

Cheesy in honor of dairy farmers

in honor of dairy farmers YouBetcha in honor of our unique expressions

in honor of our unique expressions Hoppy in honor of our many breweries

in honor of our many breweries Kringle in honor of our favorite pastry

in honor of our favorite pastry Scoop in honor of delicious custard

in honor of delicious custard Cream Puff in honor of a State Fair tradition

in honor of a State Fair tradition Brandy in honor of the state cocktail

in honor of the state cocktail Brat in honor of our favorite sausages Bubbler in honor of our clean, fresh water

in honor of our clean, fresh water Tundra in honor of the longest season

in honor of the longest season Polka in honor of the state dance

in honor of the state dance Gemütlichkeit in honor of Wisconsin’s welcoming spirit

in honor of Wisconsin’s welcoming spirit Blaze in honor of blaze orange and pink work by hunters

in honor of blaze orange and pink work by hunters Tailgate in honor of one of our favorite pastimes

in honor of one of our favorite pastimes Forward in honor of the state motto

You can vote as many times as you want to make sure your favorite things make the cut, and be sure to help us #SquawktheVote by sharing this link with all of your friends.