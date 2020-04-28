Vote now! We Energies naming falcon chicks after your favorite things about Wisconsin

Starting Tuesday, April 28 and running through Sunday, May 17, you can vote on your favorite names. The top vote-getters will be used to name the falcon chicks born this spring at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) power plants across the state.
Vote for:
Cheesy in honor of dairy farmers
YouBetcha in honor of our unique expressions
Hoppy in honor of our many breweries
Kringle in honor of our favorite pastry
Scoop in honor of delicious custard
Cream Puff in honor of a State Fair tradition
Brandy in honor of the state cocktail
Brat in honor of our favorite sausages
Bubbler in honor of our clean, fresh water
Tundra in honor of the longest season
Polka in honor of the state dance
Gemütlichkeit in honor of Wisconsin’s welcoming spirit
Blaze in honor of blaze orange and pink work by hunters
Tailgate in honor of one of our favorite pastimes
Forward in honor of the state motto
You can vote as many times as you want to make sure your favorite things make the cut, and be sure to help us #SquawktheVote by sharing this link with all of your friends.