× Wisconsin Democratic Party to hold virtual state convention on June 12

MADISON — The Wisconsin Democratic Party will hold a virtual state convention on June 12, scrapping its original plans to gather at a water park in Wisconsin Dells for its annual gathering.

The Democratic National Committee still plans to meet in person in Milwaukee for the national convention, which was pushed back a month until the week of August 17 due to the coronavirus.

The state party convention will have a more limited agenda, including fewer speeches, with the move to virtual-only. Democrats canceled plans to debate and vote on its platform and resolutions, caucus meetings, and changes to the party’s constitution.

The Wisconsin Republican Party last week announced it was delaying its state convention from mid-May to mid-July. That meeting is still scheduled to happen in-person in Green Bay.