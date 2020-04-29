× 503 Patrick Cudahy workers tested for COVID-19; 33 confirmed cases in city

CUDAHY — Cudahy Health Officer Katie Lepak on Wednesday, April 29 offered an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at the Smithfield Foods/Patrick Cudahy plant in the city — reporting that 503 employees were tested over a five-day period, starting April 24.

As of Wednesday, an investigation was underway involving city and state health officials to determine the number of employees infected. The Wisconsin National Guard assisted with testing.

“This is an ongoing investigation and the exact number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 is not yet known,” said Lepak in a statement. “Confirmed cases are reported to the health department in the community where they live. Local health departments are following up with employees and their contacts to stop the spread of the illness in the community.”

In a news release, Lepak reported a total of 33 positive cases of COVID-19 in Cudahy as of Wednesday.

Wednesday’s announcement came two days after FOX6 News reported city and company leaders were being tight-lipped regarding the number of cases.

On April 15, the FOX6 Investigators broke the news that 28 cases of COVID-19 had been traced to the Patrick Cudahy meat processing plant. On Monday, April 27, Cudahy’s top health official said per the mayor, she’s not allowed to tell you how many cases there are now. In an email to FOX6 News, Cudahy Mayor Tom Pavlic said he’s relying on the advice of health officials, including his own, to determine when to release testing information.

Officials with United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1473, Smithfield Foods, the Cudahy Health Department and Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced on Friday, April 24 free COVID-19 testing for all Smithfield Foods/Patrick Cudahy employees regardless of symptoms on-site at the plant through April 28.