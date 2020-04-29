Flood watch issued for portion of SE Wisconsin into the evening
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Alcohol to-go could become permanent in Texas after pandemic ends, governor says

Posted 2:17 pm, April 29, 2020, by , Updated at 02:24PM, April 29, 2020
Alcohol (Getty Images)

DALLAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said alcohol to-go could remain a permanent thing after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Abbott on Tuesday confirmed on Twitter that to-go sales will be allowed to continue past May 1 even though restaurants will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.

“From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever,” he said.

In March, the governor waived regulations to allow restaurants to deliver alcohol to customers in an effort to support the hospitality industry in Texas.

Restaurants may sell alcoholic beverages including beer, wine and mixed drinks with food purchases to customers.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission was also directed to waive certain provisions to allow manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers of alcoholic beverages to repurchase or sell back unopened products.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.