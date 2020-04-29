Flood watch issued for portion of SE Wisconsin into the evening
Bucks sell ‘Undivided’ t-shirt, proceeds help part-time employees from Fiserv Forum now out of work

Posted 11:19 am, April 29, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Wednesday, April 29 that the team is making available a Bucks “Undivided” t-shirt.

The shirts cost $25 — and a news release indicates all proceeds from the purchase will go into the Bucks’ Emergency Relief Fund which helps support part-time employees who are “currently out of work and make Fiserv Forum the best arena in the world.”

The Bucks website indicates “T-shirt orders will arrive in 14-21 days due to the delays that have occurred with the outbreak.”

