× Costco to require customers to wear face masks while shopping, not a ‘substitute for social distancing’

Costco has updated its policy page regarding its response to the novel coronavirus, saying that all “Costco members and guests must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while at Costco.” The policy will go into effect on Monday, May 4.

“This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition,” according to Costco’s updated page, noting that the use of a face mask or covering should not serve as a substitute for social distancing.

Costco had previously stated that the face mask policy would only apply to some of its stores before the April 29 update.

Also of note, U.S. Costco warehouses will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card.

The new health guideline from Costco comes after a series of state social distancing policies aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, as well as other measures previously implemented by the warehouse retailer itself.