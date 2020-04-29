× ‘Crossed the center line:’ 1 dead, 1 injured following crash in Town of Waukesha

WAUKESHA — One person is dead and another injured following a crash in the Town of Waukesha Tuesday night, April 28. It happened around 6 p.m. near Oakdale Drive near Hazelhurst Lane.

Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling northbound on Oakdale Drive, crossed the center line and struck a vehicle traveling southbound on Oakdale Dr.

The vehicle traveling northbound was operated by a ­­­­43-year-old man from Waukesha and the vehicle traveling southbound was operated by a 72-year-old man from Waukesha.

The 43-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. The operator of the other vehicle was transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. The name of the deceased is being withheld due to pending notification of the family.

Oakdale Road was shut down for approximately four hours. It has since been opened and traffic is resuming as normal.