FunDeco is using equipment to create products that the kids will love

SUSSEX -- During this pandemic some businesses have had a difficult time retaining their customers. But some have adapted to find new ones as well. Brian Kramp spent the morning at FunDeco where they're using equipment to create products that the kids will love.

About FunDeco (website)

Although the FunDeco Store is currently closed due to COVID-19, we are offering a curbside pick up for local Wisconsin customers. Click this link to apply this offer to your order, or enter the code curbside at checkout. Then set up a pick up time either via Email Janet@fundeco.biz or phone 262-372-5272. Production may take up to 3 days for some products.

