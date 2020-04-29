Flood advisory for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine counties until 1:45 a.m.
Megan Weber, champion on the pitch for Muskego HS, will study business at Mississippi State

Posted 9:13 pm, April 29, 2020
MUSKEGO -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Muskego High School senior Megan Weber is a champion on the pitch. She's been a starting forward and defender for the Warriors since her freshman season.

In her career, she’s been part of a three-time regional championship, three-time sectional championship and the 2019 state championship teams.

Personally, she’s been Classic 8 All-Conference honorable mention as a sophomore and All-Conference second team her junior year.

Soon, you’ll hear her saying "Hail State" a lot, as she will be attending Mississippi State to study business.

Congratulations, and Hail State, Megan!

