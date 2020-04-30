× ‘Um, I just massacred my whole family:’ 5 homicide charges filed in 12th and Locust shooting

MILWAUKEE — Five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon were filed Thursday, April 30 against Christopher Stokes, along with one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony in connection with the fatal shooting of five people near 12th Street and Locust Street Monday, April 27.

Prosecutors said two 911 calls came in Monday morning from Stokes, who said “Um, I just massacred my whole family. The gun is still upstairs with the bodies,” and “I just killed my whole family with my Mossberg.”

The two calls came in at 10:38 a.m. and 10:44 a.m., according to the criminal complaint. Prosecutors said Stokes identified himself by name, and said he was sitting outside the house on the steps. That’s where officers found him when they responded. An officer asked Stokes if he heard any shots, to which he responded, “Yeah, I didn’t hear them. I did them,” the complaint said.

Investigators found a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun on the floor of a bedroom in the upper unit, along with a 25-count box of shells, with 12 unfired shells remaining. Twelve spent shotgun shells were found in the house, according to prosecutors.

The 19-year-old victim, Marcus Stokes, was found in the living room. The other four were in a bedroom. All were shot multiple times, according to the criminal complaint.

Additionally, the complaint noted one of the victims, identified by her initials (LMS) suffered blunt force injuries to back of her head, resulting in skull fractures.

The complaint does not offer a motive.

The Milwaukee Police Department released the identities of the victims Tuesday:

Demetrius Thomas, 14

Tera Agee, 16

Lakeitha Stokes, 17

Marcus Stokes, 19

Teresa Thomas, 41

A relative of the eldest victim, Teresa Thomas, said Thomas and Christopher Stokes had an on-again-off-again relationship. Family members said the victims are from Thomas’ side of the family, as well as his side.

“My sister was Teresa Thomas. My nephew was Demetrius Thomas. My niece was Tera — and I am distraught. I need to know what is going on. I am confused. I’m trying to figure out how you kill five people,” said Teresa’s brother, Johnny Hall.

Hall said his life has forever changed.

“Sometimes I think I’m dreaming,” Hall said.

Hall said he had to identify his sister to authorities.

“My sister took care of everybody. Teresa Thomas took care of everybody,” Hall said.

Family members shared pictures with FOX6 News — and identified the man arrested by police as Christopher Stokes.

“Chris was part of our family,” said Toni Cage, a relative of the victims.

Relatives on Tuesday said Stokes had once broken Thomas’ arm. Family members feel Thomas may have wanted to leave Stokes.

“He killed his son — his own son,” said Linda Hines, a relative of the victims.

They saw Stokes as recently as last week.

“It didn’t seem like he was having no problems,” Hines said.

Family members learned the shooting inside the house started in the early hours of the morning. Thomas’ grandchild was spared in the shooting. But they say he was found covered in blood.

“There’s two families involved in this,” Cage said. “These families have known each other for years. We have to grieve together. We have to come together.”

Relatives said despite what has happened, there are two families in shock and dealing with the unimaginable.

Hall started a Go Fund Me page to raise money to give his sister, his niece, and his nephew a proper burial. CLICK HERE to learn more.