Free COVID-19 testing site opening at Walgreens near 6th and Oklahoma

MILWAUKEE — Walgreens is opening a free COVID-19 testing site near 6th Street and Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee Friday, May 1, Milwaukee Alderman Russell Stamper II announced in a news release Thursday.

Testing will take place for qualified individuals in the store’s parking lot daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tests are free of charge but an appointment is required.

Testing qualifications are based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and currently include: Individuals 18+ years of age with symptoms; first responders, with or without symptoms; health care workers, with or without symptoms; and individuals prioritized by health departments or clinicians for any reason.

“I want to thank Walgreens for stepping up and helping make more COVID-19 tests available in Milwaukee,” Alderman Stamper said in the release. “As more community partners and organizations come together to battle this virus, I’m confident we will come out stronger on the other side.”

Individuals can CLICK HERE to take a brief screening survey and schedule an appointment. Those tested will be notified of their results within 24 hours.

“I encourage anyone who meets the qualifications to take advantage of this free testing opportunity,” Alderman Stamper said. “As always, I want to remind residents to stay healthy, safe and remain at home whenever possible.”