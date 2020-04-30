“I think it’s great:’ Brookfield Square, Mayfair offering curbside pickup for retail, restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- Two malls are opening up for curbside pickup after closing their doors for about a month and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No one could have imagined shopping in 2020 would like it does now but, then again, everything about the last few months has been unprecedented.

"We have to start transitioning to this phase where people feel confident again getting out and interacting," said Steve Baas, vice president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC). "We’re going to have to reteach people how to operate safely in a world that has risk."

The new "Safer at Home" order in Wisconsin is opening the door for all businesses to operate with curbside pickup. Mayfair Mall and Brookfield Square Mall announced recently they will also be offering the service -- something shoppers are glad to hear.

"I think it’s great," Milwaukee resident Addie Wescott said. "It will be nice to have options available. I mean for us, curbside pickup is now our outing of the day."

A list of participating retailers and restaurants at Mayfair Mall is available on its website. Meanwhile, Brookfield Square will open for curbside services starting Friday, May 1.

"The medical community has been very affirming that this can be done and done well," said Baas. "I think the bigger hurdle is going to be consumer confidence."

Experts tell FOX6 News that the new form of retail shopping is considered safe during the pandemic which is why the state guidelines are allowing it. Experts also predict retailers will see new trends in shopping habits far beyond the pandemic. It's hard to tell how long this new way of purchasing will be around.

“This may leave a long term mark in terms of the way people do business, but I don’t think you can replace the value of a community retailer kind of that face-to-face," Baas said.

Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto says he's pleased to learn Brookfield Square will be providing the service in compliance with the governor's emergency order, saying: "It's good to see business activity being resumed."

