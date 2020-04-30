‘She’s been adopted!’ A happy ending for Che-Che the dog, who lost both owners to COVID-19

Officials with a New Jersey animal shelter offered a heartwarming update Monday, April 27 after sharing the story of a 9-year-old poodle named Che-Che — seeking a new “furever home” after both of her owners passed away due to complications of COVID-19.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported Che-Che finding a new home!” wrote Monmouth County SPCA on Facebook. “We’re happy to report she’s been adopted and is doing fantastic in her new home ❤️ We’ll be posting an update tonight! Thank you ALL! We also want to encourage everyone who was willing to open their home to Che Che to keep checking their local shelters and rescues for other animals who need help as well!”

“We can’t imagine what it’s like for a dog like her to suddenly lose everything she’s ever known and then end up in an unfamiliar place,” officials wrote in their initial post — seeking a home for Che-Che.

The organization put out a call to its followers on social media with hopes of finding new human companions to love and care for Che-Che — her life flipped completely upside down.

Even though she desperately needed a loving touch, the animal shelter was forced to use protective gear to give Che-Che a warm bath and other veterinary care due to the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Hundreds of people commented on the SCPA’s Facebook post, offering to open their homes to Che-Che, but the shelter said the dog would need to find a family with no other pets and no children.

Unfortunately, Che-Che was just one of many animals in need of shelter because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monmouth County SPCA said it is asking for donations to help those animals, including Che-Che, get the second chance they deserve.