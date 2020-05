Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- Delivering much more than just a meal to the Mequon Police Department, a local trucking company brought food to the station Thursday along with sustenance for the soul.

The Crete trucking company bought lunch for the department April 30, delivering it in a quad-axle dump truck with a special "thin blue line" paint job, listing the names of all Wisconsin law enforcement members who have lost their lives in the line of duty.