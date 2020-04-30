Lakeshore flood advisory in effect for parts of SE Wisconsin until 1 p.m. Thursday
Janelle Monáe to perform livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic at 7 p.m.
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

TMZ: Eminem confronted home intruder who slipped past sleeping security

Posted 11:22 am, April 30, 2020, by
Matthew Hughes (PHOTO: TMZ), Eminem (Getty Images)

DETROIT — Eminem came face-to-face with a home intruder who slipped past his own security — sound asleep — and the guy made it into the rapper’s living room, TMZ reported Thursday, April 30.

Police sources and sources connected to Eminem told TMZ the break-in happened earlier in April — around 4 a.m. at the rapper’s Detroit-area home in a gated community.

TMZ reported, per law enforcement, the suspect, 26-year-old Matthew Hughes, used a paving stone to smash a kitchen window, and then climbed into the house.

An alarm went off, TMZ was told, but that did not wake security. It did, however, wake up Eminem, who found the intruder in his living room. He screamed for security, “and that apparently did the trick, because the guards came a-runnin’ and grabbed the guy,” TMZ reported.

It did not appear that Hughes was trying to steal anything, according to TMZ, but rather, he seems to have wanted a face-to-face with Eminem.

As of Thursday, Hughes was being held on $50,000 bond at the Macomb County Jail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.