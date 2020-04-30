× TMZ: Eminem confronted home intruder who slipped past sleeping security

DETROIT — Eminem came face-to-face with a home intruder who slipped past his own security — sound asleep — and the guy made it into the rapper’s living room, TMZ reported Thursday, April 30.

Police sources and sources connected to Eminem told TMZ the break-in happened earlier in April — around 4 a.m. at the rapper’s Detroit-area home in a gated community.

TMZ reported, per law enforcement, the suspect, 26-year-old Matthew Hughes, used a paving stone to smash a kitchen window, and then climbed into the house.

An alarm went off, TMZ was told, but that did not wake security. It did, however, wake up Eminem, who found the intruder in his living room. He screamed for security, “and that apparently did the trick, because the guards came a-runnin’ and grabbed the guy,” TMZ reported.

It did not appear that Hughes was trying to steal anything, according to TMZ, but rather, he seems to have wanted a face-to-face with Eminem.

As of Thursday, Hughes was being held on $50,000 bond at the Macomb County Jail.