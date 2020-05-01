FOX6 Investigators review varying plans over how, when to reopen Wisconsin businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In a battle over how and when to reopen Wisconsin businesses, who has a plan and how do they compare?

The White House guidelines for reopening America include the following:

Testing everyone who has symptoms

Contact tracing

Access to personal protective equipment (PPE)

Hospitals able to treat patients without going into crisis care

Two-week downward trend of positive COVID-19 percentages

You can find those same points in Washington County's plan and Gov. Tony Evers' "Badger Bounce Back" plan with one key difference -- the date.

The White House and Washington County did not set a date. Wisconsin did -- with the extension of the Safer at Home order until May 26. That date is the sticking point that inspired competing plans.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin wants to open right now with social distancing six feet apart, employees required to wear masks and gloves, and cutting premise capacity by 50 percent.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce wants to open on Monday, May 4. Required precautions would be based on an algorithm -- and include factors like county infection rate, population density, and health care capacity.

Republican state lawmakers have not formed a consensus around any one plan. They just know they do not want the Safer at Home order extended until May 26 -- and so they took it to court. If the Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in favor of reopening Wisconsin, it will require everyone to go back to the drawing board.