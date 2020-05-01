× Good City Brewing to launch beer drive-thru at Mayfair Mall

MILWAUKEE – Good City Brewing and Mayfair Mall will team up and allow customers to include a 6-pack of fresh local beer as part of Mayfair’s new curbside shopping experience, the brewery announced Friday, May 1.

Mayfair invited Good City to participate in its recently launched curbside shopping initiative.

“We want to serve our community and customers by providing creative shopping solutions during this uncertain time as we all work to responsibly turn the dial,” says General Manager Chris Jaeger. “We’re excited to partner with a prominent local brewery to provide our customers with a unique curbside experience.”

Good City has operated curbside service out of its East Side location for the past month since the closure of its taproom restaurants. According to co-founder Dan Katt, the Mayfair partnership will allow Good City to expand its curbside operations that have far exceeded the brewery’s expectations to date. “We’ve been humbled by the customer support that has allowed us to keep our skeleton crew employed during these difficult times. Mayfair’s partnership will make it possible for us to bring back even more of our team members.”

Starting Monday, May 4 Good City will operate the drive-thru 7 days a week from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. out of what was a former bank drive-thru located in the Mayfair North Office Tower.

Customers will have the option to reserve beer online for pickup (valid ID required to complete purchase) or order on-demand via credit card purchases (no cash) as part of a contactless drive-thru experience.

“Team member and customer safety is our top priority,” Co-founder David Dupee said. “We’ll incorporate the same measures adopted at our East Side location to ensure an environment that is safe for all of us to Seek the Good.”

For more information, visit their website.