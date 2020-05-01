Milwaukee restaurant gets boost in effort to effort to provide free neighborhood meals

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee restaurant The Tandem is getting a financial boost of about $20,000 a week for its successful initiative of providing free neighborhood meals to people in need from the renowned José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen (WCK).

WCK has been lauded for providing free meals to victims of disasters (prominently after Puerto Rico’s hurricane) and has been featured nationally.

WCK recently began giving stipends to restaurants helping their communities during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, WCK is paying The Tandem a $10 stipend per meal for each of its 2,000 weekly free meals it provides. This needed stipend will help keep the operation going until the summer if needed and assist The Tandem’s partner restaurants.

Here is more information on the WCK Covid-19 restaurant initiative: https://wck.org/chefsforamerica

