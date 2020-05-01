Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Waukesha County DA will not pursue new charges against priest accused of sex assault

Posted 4:08 pm, May 1, 2020, by , Updated at 04:10PM, May 1, 2020

Charles Hanel

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County District Attorney will not pursue new charges against a priest accused of sexual assault of a teenage girl.

Father Charles Hanel was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in December 2017 during confession at Queen of Apostles Church.

At trial, the judge agreed to a motion for a mistrial and dismissed the jury.

Now, in a letter obtained by FOX6 News, District Attorney Sue Opper said she will not seek new charges to avoid the strain of a new trial for all of the parties involved.

Hanel’s defense attorney said the decision is welcome news for “an innocent man who has been through a terrible ordeal.”

