Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in ‘Safer at Home’ lawsuit

MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the lawsuit against the state’s “Safer at Home” Order, the court announced Friday.

The lawsuit, organized by Wisconsin Republicans, cited an overreach of authority in Gov. Tony Evers’ extension of the order. The court will hear arguments on the extension’s point of: “ordering all Wisconsin persons to stay at home, and forbidding all ‘nonessential’ travel”

The matter will be addressed Tuesday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Due to the COVID-19, arguments before the court will be conducted via videoconferencing.

Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 21 to block the extension which runs through May 26.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court did rule against Gov. Evers’ attempt to postpone the April election. But the court itself also postponed jury trials in Wisconsin — citing the public health emergency. That court order goes all the way to May 22.