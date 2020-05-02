× California man arrested 3 times in 1 day, given citation and released due to ‘zero-bail’ policy

Officers with the Glendora Police Department arrested a man three times in one day due to California’s new zero-bail policy.

The police department says on Wednesday, April 29th around 8:28 a.m. officers responded to a call of a man who was attempting to break into a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they contacted 24-year-old Dijon Landrum from Monterey Park attempting to drive away in a stolen vehicle. Police say the vehicle was stolen from the East Los Angeles area.

Police say in addition to driving a stolen vehicle, Landrum had stolen property and narcotics on him. Officers say they soon arrested him but due to the California zero-bail policy he was issued a citation and released.

According to a press release from the Glendora Police Department, an hour after Landrum was released officers got a call of unknown man who was carrying a box and was walking through the front yards of homes.

When officers arrived on scene they contacted Landrum for the second time. They say he had a box full of stolen property. He was issued a citation and released.

Police say several hours later around 8:50 p.m., they received a call of a vehicle that had been stolen out of a parking lot. Officers tracked the vehicle and located it driving along the westbound 100 freeway in La Puente. With assistance from LA County Sheriff and California Highway Patrol officers began chasing Landrum. The pursuit ended in Pasadena and once again Landrum was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and for evading officers. More here.