Pedestrian struck by car, facing life-threatening injuries after Kenosha County accident

Posted 6:50 pm, May 2, 2020, by

KENOSHA COUNTY — One person is facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Somers on Saturday afternoon.

Somers Fire and Rescue responded to the scene near 15th street 45th Avenue just before 3 p.m. on May 2. There, ambulance personnel determined the pedestrian to have life-threatening injuries and requested Flight for Life helicopter transport.

Officials established a landing zone for the helicopter at UW-Parkside and the patient was taken to an area trauma center. The extent of the patient’s injuries are not known at this time.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and UW-Parkside police also responded to the accident.

