5-time state qualifier for Waukesha West, Kaya Kuokkanen will continue running career at Michigan State

WAUKESHA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

The list of accolades is long for Waukesha West High School's Kaya Kuokkanen.

She has qualified for the state track meet five times, including in the 4 by 800 and 4 by 400 relay teams, as well as the 1600 last season.

Kuokkanen has been part of numerous championship teams, including six different conference championships, three regional, two sectional and a state title in 2018. Plus, she was part of the 2018 state individual championship in the 4 by 800 relay.

Also a cross country standout, Kuokkanen is going to continue running track and cross country at Michigan State.

Her coach lauds her as a leader, and says she’s a symbol of excellence. We concur!

Congratulations to our High School Hot Shot Kaya Kuokkanen!