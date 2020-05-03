× Production suspended at Birds Eye plant in Darien; approximately 100 infected with COVID-19

DARIEN — Conagra Foods officials said operations were suspended at the Birds Eye Frozen Foods facility in Darien as of April 17, with approximately 100 employees diagnosed with COVID-19 as of April 27.

A company representative issued this statement to FOX6 News on Sunday, May 3:

“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority. In our vegetable facility in Darien, we have been proactive to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by using physical distancing techniques, screening temperatures, encouraging the use of masks and increasing the sanitation throughout the facility. Due to positive COVID-19 tests we decided to suspend operations on April 17. We are finalizing plans and intend to begin operating the facility soon. Conagra will continue to pay employees who are not working as a result of suspending operations. We will also pay employees who need to be away from work due to a COVID-19 related illness, including people who have been diagnosed, as well as employees who have been exposed to the virus or are not feeling well. When the facility resumes full operations, we will continue to use our rigorous plant maintenance, sanitation processes, and other preventative measures to maintain a safe work environment.”

Below is COVID-19 data out of Walworth County as of May 1:

Total number of laboratory confirmed cases 180 Cases currently hospitalized 6 Cases currently isolated at primary residence 113 Cases recovered 53 Deaths 8