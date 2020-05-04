× Family of 6-year-old killed at Waushara County bus stop files wrongful death lawsuit

WAUTOMA — The family of a 6-year-old girl killed at her bus stop in February has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, WLUK reported Monday, May 4.

Maryana Kranz was killed while waiting to get on the bus. A pickup truck came up on the right side of the bus, on Highway 73 in the Waushara County town of Oasis, hitting Maryana and her 4-year-old sister.

Waushara County Sheriff Wally Zuehlke said Monday investigators are still waiting for toxicology results, with the criminal investigation ongoing.

The civil lawsuit was filed by Shannon Kranz, the girls’ mother, with Hanna Kranz, the injured girl, also listed as a plaintiff. The defendants are the driver and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

The lawsuit, which was filed March 25, claims the driver “was casually negligent.” The suit seeks unspecified damages.

In the reply, filed last week, State Farm and the driver denied the claims, and asked for the case to be dismissed.

Because no criminal charges have been filed, WLUK is not naming the driver at this point. Court records Monday showed a scheduling conference set for May 13.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is listed as an “involuntary plaintiff” because it may have an interest in the medical bills paid, the suit said.