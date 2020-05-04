× National Travel and Tourism Week celebrates industry amidst COVID-19 restrictions

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Tourism announced Monday, May 4 tourism’s impact on the state’s economy reached $22.2 billion in 2019. The findings are part of an annual study conducted by Tourism Economics highlighting continued growth across the state’s tourism industry.

Last year, tourism supported 202,217 jobs and visitor trips topped 113 million, according to a press release,

The announcement comes as Wisconsin’s tourism industry recognizes this year’s National Travel & Tourism Week (May 3-9) under travel restrictions that are keeping Wisconsinites and out-of-state travelers safer at home during the public health emergency.

“Travel plays a critical role in Wisconsin’s economic prosperity. Every year our state’s tourism industry highlights National Travel and Tourism Week, and the Department of Tourism uses this time to release the previous year’s economic impact numbers,” said Secretary-designee, Sara Meaney. “We know that 2020 will not look like 2019. But the good news is that on the heels of a record year for Wisconsin travel and tourism, the state has shown itself to be an increasingly sought-after destination, which gives the department confidence that it remains on the radar as a preferred destination for visitors. I encourage you to take pause and honor the work that generated the positive news of 2019 as we look forward to supporting this important industry when it is safe to travel again.”

According to a press release, Wisconsin saw its biggest year in at least a decade in 2019. Wisconsin’s 113.2 million visits generated an estimated $13.7 billion, including $1.6 billion in tax revenue. Additionally, tourism supports 202,217 full- and part-time jobs, meaning one out of every 18 jobs, in Wisconsin are connected to tourism. Last year, tourism achieved a return on investment of $8 in tax revenue per $1 promotional spend.

Additional economic impact findings, including individual county figures are also available at http://industry.travelwisconsin.com/.

The Department of Tourism encourages Wisconsinites to embrace the spirit of travel by supporting local businesses and helping their neighbors.

“Although we can’t meet in person, we are seeing our residents staying connected, unified and supportive of each other from afar. When the time is right, the travel and tourism industry will be integral in healing our state’s economy. But it is the spirit of travel that will heal our morale,” added Meaney.

In the spirit of National Travel and Tourism Week, go to www.TravelWisconsin.com to dream and plan.