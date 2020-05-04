Road construction begins on North 60th Street project

MILWAUKEE — The Department of Public Works has begun work on the first stage of the reconstruction of N. 60th Street from W. Hampton Avenue to W. Capitol Drive, the city announced Monday, May 4.

The project’s two stages will maintain one lane of traffic in each direction. The majority of the project is scheduled to be completed by October 2020 with landscape and electrical work planned for 2021.

“I’m thrilled to see reconstruction begin on North 60th Street,” said Common Council President Cavalier Johnson. “While this project is underway I encourage residents to plan accordingly, drive safely and abide by all posted signs that may restrict on-street parking.”

The project will include updating street lighting and traffic signs, replacing the bridge deck over Lincoln Creek, and a bike lane in each direction. This project will affect the MCTS BlueLine & Route 76 (via N. 60th) bus service. Updates can be found at www.ridemcts.com.

“I want to thank everyone who is involved in getting this project going,” said Alderman Khalif J. Rainey. “This reconstruction project was needed, and I look forward to seeing the finished product toward the end of the year.”

More info on the project can be found here.