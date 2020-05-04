× Utah trooper stopped 5-year-old headed to California to buy Lamborghini with $3 in wallet

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper on Monday, May 4 stopped what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out, it was a child.

Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said the 5-year-old driver “somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car.”

They said the boy made it from 17th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Ogden, Utah to the 25th Street off-ramp from southbound I-15.

He told the trooper he left home after an argument with his mother, during which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. “He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself,” the Utah Highway Patrol said.

Unfortunately though, he would’ve been a bit short of the purchase amount — with only $3 in his wallet.