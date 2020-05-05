5 things you can do to improve how you feel and manage stress, supplements to take

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We're all under a lot of stress at the moment -- and while certain things may be out of our control there are some things we can do to improve how we feel. Health coach Heather Ferber joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tips.

Given the current challenges American are facing with COVID-19, many people are experiencing increased levels of stress and anxiety. Unfortunately, situations that create stress are unavoidable in life and we encounter them quite frequently. There are things in our control that we can do to improve how we feel and manage stress!

Health Coach Heather Ferber is sharing some of her simplest tips for reducing stress and managing anxiety during these 'Safer at Home' times.

1. Get outside and get moving

Giving your eyes and brain a break from the screen and connecting with nature while exercising is a great way to release robust endorphins which lift your mood. Exercise also helps with insulin sensitivity, self- confidence and better sleep and all these will contribute to lowering the risk for depression.

2. Practice mindfulness

Making time for peace of mind brought about by pray, mediation and reading is a powerful way to increase mindfulness and decrease mental anxiety. Focus on the good in your life and practice gratitude while embracing these mental and spiritual techniques.

3. Call loved ones

Don't just text your friends and family. Connect with them in person via Facetime or Zoom or call them live time to hear and truly feel human connection which is much needed right now.

4. Do something kind for someone else

There is always someone who is being challenged more than yourself. Find that person and do something nice for them - drop a note or card in the mail, deliver a meal, send flowers, put an encouraging sign in their yard, get creative!

THINGS TO ADD

1. B complex of vitamins - often found to boost mood and reduce fatigue and help overall cognitive performance. Also found to help with symptoms of depression and anxiety. Talk to your physician about optimal dosing.

2. Omega 3's - necessary to optimize brain health both function and reducing depression. Again, talk to your physician regarding the best dose.

Foods to Add In:

3. Green Tea - theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, has been proven to have powerful anti stress effects and it also improves quality of sleep in middle aged and elderly individuals. Look for no or low caffeine brands of green tea such as...

4. Salmon - cold water, wild caught salmon is a great source of omega 3`s. These healthy fats are also found in nuts, seeds, avocados, and olive oil.

5. Leafy greens vegetables - good source of B vitamins to support the nervous system. Other good food sources for B vitamins include organic eggs, grass fed beef and wild caught fish.

Foods to Avoid:

1. Highly processed and packaged sugary foods - the insulin spikes and resistance brought about by these foods can increase anxiety and cravings which may lead to fatigue and depression.

2. Too much alcohol and caffeine - these both can worsen anxiety and interfere with sleep. Plus they contribute to dehydration which may leave you feeling tired and irritable