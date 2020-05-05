Cargill Meat Solutions in Milwaukee will close temporarily for COVID-19 testing

“In accordance with a City of Milwaukee Health Department directive, Cargill’s Milwaukee, Wis. protein facility will temporarily idle effective May 6. We hope to resume operations as soon as possible. Employees will continue to be paid during their time off.

Cargill has encouraged any employees who are sick or have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days to stay home. While operational, we have offered up to 80 hours of additional paid leave related to COVID-19. We care deeply about our employees and their safety. They are everyday heroes on the frontlines of our food system.

While this location is idled and we adapt to operating during a pandemic, our work doesn’t stop. Cargill provides an essential service to the world—providing the ingredients, feed and food that nourishes people and animals. We are working with farmers and ranchers, our customers and our employees to supply food in this time of crisis and keep markets moving.”