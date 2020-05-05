Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Driver in custody after ramming police squads, parked vehicle while fleeing from officers

Posted 5:42 am, May 5, 2020, by

Police pursuit ends near 11th and Oklahoma

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, May 5 after leading police on a pursuit before ramming squads and a parked vehicle.

According to police, it began around 12:45 a.m. after officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 27th and Oklahoma. The driver fled and a pursuit was initiated.

A PIT maneuver was initiated at 11th and Oklahoma. The driver then began ramming squads and another parked vehicle.

Police pursuit ends near 11th and Oklahoma

Police pursuit ends near 11th and Oklahoma

The driver was eventually removed from the fleeing vehicle and taken into custody. Three passengers fled the vehicle and have not been located.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.