Ritz Cheese Cracker sandwiches recalled after peanut butter discovered inside

DEERFIELD, Ill. — A “limited quantity” of Ritz Cracker’s Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size products are being voluntarily recalled after there was a mix up in the packaging, according to Mondelēz International, which owns Ritz.

While the outer packaging of its Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size products indicates that the product is of cheese variety, the individually-wrapped sandwiches inside the package actually contain peanut butter.

However, the outer carton does show allergen advisory indicating that the product “may contain peanuts,” Mondelēz said.

Additionally, although the outer package was mislabeled, the 16, 1.35 oz. individually-wrapped six-cracker sandwiches inside the box are properly labeled as Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches.

The products were sold at stores across the U.S. and have “Best When Used By Dates” from Sept. 18, 2019, to October 2020. The dates can be found on the left side of the packaging.

To date, Mondelēz has not received any reports of injuries or illness in connection with the recalled product and is issuing the recall as a precaution.

“Corrective actions are being taken to help ensure that this issue does not recur,” the company said.

Consumers are urged to discard the product.